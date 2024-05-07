Private Advisor Group LLC Has $13.43 Million Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,897 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 5.12% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $13,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solano Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

FLQM traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.35. 58,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

