Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,601 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,355. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

