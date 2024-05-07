Wag! Group (PET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Wag! Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.70 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 275.90% and a negative net margin of 15.87%.

Wag! Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PET traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 14,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,080. The company has a market cap of $92.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Wag! Group has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wag! Group Company Profile

In related news, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 13,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,644.86. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,874.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Wag! Group news, insider Adam Storm sold 48,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $106,086.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,120,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 13,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $25,644.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,874.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 307,173 shares of company stock valued at $648,769 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

