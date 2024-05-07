Wag! Group (PET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Wag! Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.
Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 275.90% and a negative net margin of 15.87%.
Wag! Group Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ PET traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 14,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,080. The company has a market cap of $92.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Wag! Group has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wag! Group Company Profile
Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wag! Group
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.