NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,655 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 233,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 63.2% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 79,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.59. 6,862,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,849,918. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.