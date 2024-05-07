Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. NavPoint Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $16,388,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.91. 1,498,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,459. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $48.21.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.