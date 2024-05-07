Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 18,067 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,067 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 104,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.80. 1,209,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,637. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $243.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

