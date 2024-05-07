SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $40,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.31. 3,698,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908,812. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.71 and its 200-day moving average is $194.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

