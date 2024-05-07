PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,701 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 919,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after buying an additional 75,469 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 363,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 548,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PULS remained flat at $49.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 460,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $49.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

