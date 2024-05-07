Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,484 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.80% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $38,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2,596.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

OMFL stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,069 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.