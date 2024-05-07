Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,708 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of DSI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.74. The company had a trading volume of 78,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,721. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $77.24 and a 52 week high of $101.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

