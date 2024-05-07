Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 824,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,873 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $36,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.88. 241,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,703. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $45.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

