iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $84.62. 1,179,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,065. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

