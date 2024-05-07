Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,928 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.09% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,329. The firm has a market cap of $965.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

