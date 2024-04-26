Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

SLN opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.41% and a negative return on equity of 262.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,315,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

