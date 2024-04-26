Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLPG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Galapagos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Galapagos by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth about $5,284,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2,317.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

