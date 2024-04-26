STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STM. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

