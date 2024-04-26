Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mattel also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.78.

NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 734,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.49. Mattel has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

