Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.490-1.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.49-1.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of NYSE:PEB remained flat at $15.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 179,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,420. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.92%.

In other news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $178,708.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,493.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

