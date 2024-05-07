TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,106 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 34,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $15.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. Barclays dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

