Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $327,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,176,000 after acquiring an additional 416,186 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,010 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.71.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

