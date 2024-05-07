TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 8,340.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 91,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.77 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

