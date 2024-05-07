Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $263,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.73. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Insider Activity

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock worth $1,205,990 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

