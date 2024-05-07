Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $58.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $274,707,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after buying an additional 2,920,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,286,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,574,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

