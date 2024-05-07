National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.18% of Gold Fields worth $22,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,015,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Gold Fields Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE GFI opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

