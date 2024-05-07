National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,544 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $22,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,202,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,655,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,616,000 after acquiring an additional 78,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 232,821 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 3.4 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 19.38%. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

