iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $519.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $448.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $514.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $410.67 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

