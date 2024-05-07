Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,386,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,430,000 after buying an additional 179,153 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,824,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 444,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,474 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

