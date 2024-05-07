Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

Silicon Motion Technology has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.1% annually over the last three years. Silicon Motion Technology has a payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $95.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

View Our Latest Report on SIMO

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.