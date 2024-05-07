Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Robert W. Baird

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.30 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

