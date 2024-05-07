Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $308,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD stock opened at $291.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $296.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.84 and its 200 day moving average is $264.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

