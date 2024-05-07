TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.