Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,407 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $78.39.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -152.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.