Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $510.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $481.00 to $510.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $545.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $482.31.

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE:LII traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $478.89. 139,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $264.88 and a twelve month high of $501.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $471.81 and a 200 day moving average of $434.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $8,067,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

