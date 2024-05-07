Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $102.98 and last traded at $100.88, with a volume of 69962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.94.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth $41,471,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,854,000 after acquiring an additional 205,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 138,663 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 137,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth $6,919,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

