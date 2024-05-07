Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Roth Mkm

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Beachbody from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Beachbody Price Performance
Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($2.55). The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.40 million. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 28.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Beachbody will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.
About Beachbody
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.
