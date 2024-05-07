National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $21,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its position in Constellation Brands by 288.9% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,914,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 24,922.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after acquiring an additional 564,744 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 38.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 551,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,608,000 after purchasing an additional 152,799 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $30,640,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 89,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $257.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.45 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

