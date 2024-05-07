Spire Wealth Management Has $1.90 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $42.31. 2,965,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,854,801. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

