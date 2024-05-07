Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $15.84. Air Transport Services Group shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 126,884 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATSG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,052 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,982,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 550,229 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,831,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 432,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 696,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 403,663 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $983.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

