Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 116014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $300.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $47,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,529,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $47,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,529,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $324,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,485.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,915 shares of company stock worth $604,222. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 323,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 60,727 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 393,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 117,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

