Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEP. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -219.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

