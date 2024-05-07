Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55), RTT News reports. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group updated its FY24 guidance to $12.75-12.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.750-12.900 EPS.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $145.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.68. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

