Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55), RTT News reports. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group updated its FY24 guidance to $12.75-12.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.750-12.900 EPS.
Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Simon Property Group stock opened at $145.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.68. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $157.82.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on SPG
Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Simon Property Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Traders Sell but Investors Still Win After Palantir’s Earnings
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Buy The Dip in Disney After Magical Profit Beat
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.