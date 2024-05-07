Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.330-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.3 million-$85.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.4 million.

Shares of CLDT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. 27,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $446.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

