ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $14.90. ProAssurance shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 34,006 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $284.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ProAssurance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 17.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth $281,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

