Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $88.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.19. 147,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,446. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $1,697,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after buying an additional 45,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.