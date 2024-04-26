Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.50.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.63. 1,141,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,653. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 48.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 288,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,894,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

