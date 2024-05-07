Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPREGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Green Plains traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 2243970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

GPRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,266,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Green Plains by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 7.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,740,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after buying an additional 123,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 49.0% in the first quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 960,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 316,142 shares during the period.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPREGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

