Fielder Capital Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,070. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.53. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

