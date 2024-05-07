Lincoln National Corp Buys 22,669 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,052,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.63% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $235,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,198,000 after purchasing an additional 784,306 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 730,621 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.25. 1,207,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

