ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.65-$15.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48-$8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.64 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $362.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $321.64.

ICLR stock traded up $8.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.21. 433,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $181.92 and a 52 week high of $344.77.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

