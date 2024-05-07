UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.2% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $196.84. 1,935,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.83.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

